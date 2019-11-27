Members of the Institute of Accountants (MIA) took part in a football tournament to raise funds for Beating Hearts Malta (BHM). In total, 20 teams representing 19 professional firms and organisations took part in the tournament and a squad from PwC played their way to the top spot.

“As accountants we are constantly aware that our actions have an impact on the wider community,” said MIA president Fabio Axisa as he presented the winning team with the tournament trophy adding that the initiative represents the core values of the profession. He congratulated all players for their participation and sportsmanship.

“The tournament is a tangible and enjoyable way to put the institute’s prosocial culture into practice and we are encouraged by the strong response of members to this fundraising effort.”

The initiative was organised by the MIA’s Young Members Group with the backing of the institute. Group chairman Jean Paul Debono described the event as an opportunity for professionals to meet in a non-formal environment and contribute to a noble cause.

The tournament raised €2,500 that will go to Beating Hearts Malta. The Institute of Accountants developed close ties with the non-profit foundation following another successful drive earlier this year through which the MIA donated a further €9,000. Beating Hearts Malta is the association for people born with congenital heart defects and is currently raising money for a cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine at Mater Dei Hospital.