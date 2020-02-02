The various career pathways available for accounting students was the theme of a seminar recently held for second-year Accounting A-level students at the University of Malta’s Valletta Campus.

Entitled ‘Accounting beyond numbers: exploring the multi-dimensionality of accounting’, the students were also given the opportunity to meet accountancy and audit firm representatives and take part in interactive workshops that dealt with various facets of accounting, including the development of content knowledge and soft skills, awareness of the different career opportunities, and issues concerning smart recruitment of workers, taxation and business ethics.

The seminar was addressed by Prof. Frank Bezzina, dean of the University’s Faculty of Economics Management and Accountancy, Prof. Peter Baldacchino, head of the faculty’s Department of Accountancy, and business education coordinator Emanuel Mizzi, who is in charge of the Masters in Teaching and Learning in Business Education at the Faculty of Education. Darren Borg, a second-year accounting student teacher who was an ex-student of the Junior College’s Accounting Department also offered the students some words of advice.

Awards were presented to students who showed particular persistence, effort and assistance to fellow students during their studies.

The seminar was an initiative of the Junior College’s Accounting Department and was one of several events organised during the college’s recent Careers Expo Week. Arrangements were made for students studying A-level Accounting at Sir M. A. Refalo Gozo Sixth Form, Victoria, to attend the event.