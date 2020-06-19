An accounts clerk who allegedly misappropriated over €10,000 out of her former employer’s coffers, was granted bail after pleading not guilty on Friday.

Denise Mallia, 44, was arraigned under arrest and charged with having misappropriated sums of money throughout her stint as accounts clerk at Valletta Gateway Terminals between 2017 and last year.

Prosecuting Inspector George Frendo claimed that the woman used to help herself to petty cash, working up a total of €10,448.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, upheld a request for bail against a personal guarantee of €10,000 and an order to sign the bail book twice weekly. She was also placed under a supervision order pending proceedings.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.