Enemalta’s transition to a limited liability company proved to be the saving grace for one employee who could not be found guilty for offences linked to his former status as a public official.

This came to light in a judgment delivered against Lewis Sant, an Enemalta worker since the year 2000 and still in employment in 2014 when Engineering Resources Ltd was set up to take on all Enemalta’s employees.

Criminal charges for bribery, extortion and embezzlement, linked to electricity theft, against Mr Sant dated back to 2015, a year after the corporation had ceased to exist.

Whereas the Enemalta Corporation Act had specified that its employees were public officials for the purpose of criminal law, legislation setting up the new company expressly stated that employees were to be deemed as having been employed with the company “from the date of commencement of employment”.

Moreover, it did not include any transitory provisions to regulate offences pre-dating 2014.

This meant that the accused could not be found guilty since the allegations dated to a time when he was no longer a public official under the new law.

The court also considered other charges related to threats and willful damage to electricity meters or other state equipment.

Mr Sant had been targeted by criminal prosecution after inspections at two restaurants at Marsascala, belonging to the same owner, revealed the installation of illegal by-passes enabling the owner to get electricity directly from the grid.

“He came in as a client in my Marsascala restaurant and offered to install some wiring for a cheaper electricity bill. He offered me a price and I said no. I expected a discount because I had two establishments… He bypassed both meters for €900,” the owner later testified, adding that two other persons had accompanied the accused at the time.

Mr Sant had also taken the witness stand recalling how one day while on work rounds with two colleagues, they were approached by the owner who had allegedly asked them to follow him to his restaurant, telling them to take a back route so as not to arouse suspicion.

The man had allegedly asked them to connect a service wire to supply his ovens with electricity, the accused had testified, adding that he had flatly refused and urged his fellow workmen to proceed with their duties.

However, this version was not corroborated by the evidence put forward. The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, declared that, “it defied common sense”.

As for the alleged threats against the restaurateur, the court observed that telling the man once that should he spill the beans he would get him into trouble did not amount to criminal threats.

The court, however, concluded that the offence of willful damage had been amply proven, and condemned the accused to a nine-month jail term suspended for 14 months.

Inspector Matthew Vella prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared parte civile for Enemalta. Richard Sladden was defence lawyer.

Correction August 7: A previous version of the article described Mr Sant as an engineer.