A man involved in a violent incident inside a Qawra apartment on Tuesday, was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Wednesday.

Slobodan Milojkovic, a 38-year-old Serbian electrician living at St Paul's Bay, pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring a man, holding him and a woman against their will and causing them fear of violence.

Not much information was given during the arraignment but it appears that the accused and the alleged victims had been drinking.

That was when the accused suddenly freaked out.

He apparently suspected that the other two had robbed him of some €200.

A scuffle broke out, during which the male victim was slightly injured.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

His legal aid lawyer, Christopher Chircop, requested bail.

Prosecuting inspector Roderick Attard objected mainly in view of the real fear of tampering with evidence.

Two main witnesses, namely the alleged victims, were still to testify and proceedings were at the most premature stage.

The defence rebutted that the accused had been living in Malta for more than seven years and had a wife and a family here.

"This was a one-off," added Chircop, highlighting the fact that the accused never had a brush with the law.

If granted bail he would not approach prosecution witnesses.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, turned down the request in view of the early stage of the proceedings and solicited the prosecution to be expeditious.