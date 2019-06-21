A man accused of stealing two motorbikes in Birkirkara has been remanded in custody.

Wayne Falzon, 33 of Birkirkara was charged with stealing a Peugeot Kisbee motorbike in March and a Piaggio Typhoon in June 15.

Mr Falzon was also charged with handling stolen goods, breaching a probation order as well as being a recidivist.

Prosecuting Inspector Elton Taliana explained that the suspect had been identified through CCTV footage as well as through information supplied by eyewitnesses.

A request for bail by legal aid lawyer Joseph Brincat was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Neville Camilleri, on the grounds of a possible risk of tampering with evidence.