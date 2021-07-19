A 45-year-old man from Victoria was on Monday remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to threatening and slightly injuring another man with a knife.

The police said the man was charged in front of magistrate Bridgette Sultana with committing the crime in Triq l-Ewropa, Victoria, on Sunday at around 4.30pm.

He was also charged with having the knife in his possession without the required licence.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Josef Gauci.