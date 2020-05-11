The Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) has conducted a survey with its members to gauge sentiment during the current COVID-19 situation.

More than 76 per cent of ACE members have found that the assistance from Malta Enterprise has been praiseworthy albeit not as timely as desired. However, members appreciated the fact that in spite of the huge amount of applications and objections, Malta Enterprise has managed to address issues they had.

Some 72 per cent of the survey respondents have not applied for any other assistance other than the wage supplement, although many would have wished to be in a position to apply for other funds. The lack of applications is mainly attributable to the fact that members did not qualify for such schemes in view of the criteria required.

Approximately 70 per cent of survey respondents said their bank has been cooperative in the current situation. This outlook has changed drastically over the last two months, after initially many felt the banks were not being sensitive to the situation.

Moreover, 65 per cent of the respondents have started operating a delivery service. All respondents did however, said this was far from enough to survive, but it was helpful in partially covering other expenses such as rent.

80 per cent of the respondents have retained all their staff, also thanks to the wage supplement. Some have released certain part-time resources. A small percentage have closed their activity permanently, mainly because of high rents and landlords not reducing rent during closure.

Many of the respondents are concerned on the re-opening criteria. The main concern that all establishments have expressed is the slow momentum of recovery particularly in view of low consumer spending. Distancing of tables was a huge concern, as this would render opening not feasible.

The large majority of respondents do think re-opening should be done in a planned manner in order to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers.