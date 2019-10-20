In today’s environment, organisations must rethink and reshape their strategic ambitions by deploying strategy certified components which act as the underlying market differentiators and underscore true sustainable impact for the business.

Top strategy differentiators, include:

1. Being critical. Charting the course of achieving the organisation’s strategic plan and crafting truly innovative swift responses to disruption, allows organisations to crack the code of change incubation. Notably, 29 per cent of organisations react so slowly that they can’t seize fleeting opportunities or mitigate emerging threats.

2. Being knowledgeable. Extrapolating the right information from sound data and analytics platforms is crucial. The ‘need for speed’ can short-change the depth of analytical rigour that typically precedes major strategic decisions. Eighty-five per cent of CEOs said the organisation’s ability to gather and analyse data is the surest road to profitable growth.

3. Being ambitious and results oriented. Organisations cannot afford to make ‘safe bets’ as these will likely leave opportunities and value on the table. Close monitoring and calibration of targets helps improve execution effectiveness. Only 10 per cent of organisations achieve at least two-thirds of their strategy objectives, with 36 per cent achieving between 50 per cent-67 per cent and 54 per cent achieving less than 50 per cent.

4. Being emerging technology savvy. The increasing pace of technological change is often regarded as the most enabling yet most disruptive driver. Acting hastily to technological advances may be just as risky as doing nothing, but choosing smartly will significantly support growth initiatives in motion. Research confirms the important role of technology in delivering a powerful impact, with some executives estimating a higher impact from improved technology than the impact of other levers, such as outsourcing, shared services, and business process reengineering.

5. Being talent proof. Companies cannot afford to play at the edge of change, but must fully equip themselves with the capabilities to execute current and future growth ambitions. A startling 71 per cent said their leaders are not ready to lead their organisations into the future. Only 25 per cent of organisations said they had a ready and willing successor identified for one out of 10 critical leader positions.

6. Being communicative. Future value comes from owning the internal and external customer interface. Organisations should assess their roles in the value chain of the customers’ and employees’ lives and keep the communication flow active and relevant. Seventy-five per cent of successful companies have a formal and pre-established system to inform on and manage their strategy.

Companies measuring strategy metrics linked to these differentiators, respond in a measured manner to disruptors and swiftly realign with the trajectory requirements of new growth platforms.

Vanessa Borg is director, Strategy Advisory Services, KPMG in Malta.