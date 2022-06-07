Internationally acclaimed British mezzo-soprano Sophia Grech, Polish pianist Julia Miller and Ukrainian pianist Swetlana Reder are teaming up to present a classical and semi-classical concert in aid of the Ukrainian people on Saturday, June 11.

The one-hour concert includes pieces by Schumann, Mozart, Rimski-Korsakov, Rachmaninov, Del Riego, Bernstein, Durante, Paisiello, Bizet and Reder.

Three promising piano students, Timothy Atkinson, 11, Thomas Dyer, 12, and Artur Fischer, 12, from Music Academy Malta, will open the event.

The national director of Aid to the Church in Need (Malta), Stephen Axisa, said: “From February 24, ACN has already delivered two huge aid packages to the Ukrainian people and is now preparing for the third one.”

Rev. Radoslav Zmitrowicz, auxillary bishop from Kamyanets-Podilskyi, said: “ACN is at the frontline of helping Ukraine. Thank you for all that you do.”

He has, however, called on the international community to keep supporting Ukraine as international humanitarian aid is dwindling just as the savings of many refugees are running dry.

Axisa said: “ACN (Malta) wants to contribute to this effort. Over the past three months, the Church in Ukraine has been struggling to deal with waves of internally displaced people as it continues to support its faithful during this war. But, as the conflict drags on, the Ukrainian bishops want to prepare for some of the longer-lasting effects of this conflict, which will be psychological, spiritual, physical and humanitarian in nature. These will continue to manifest themselves years when and after peace is established.”

Through this concert, attendees will be donating €30 or more per person to support ACN (Malta)’s aid for Ukraine.

All three performers are participating for free to contribute to this effort.

The concert will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 5pm at The Imperial, Rudolph Street, Sliema, during an afternoon tea. Places may be booked by calling ACN (Malta) on 2148 7818 or 7999 9969. Transport can be provided. The concert is being supported by The Imperial and the Malta Cultural Institute.