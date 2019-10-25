Malta-based, pan-European merchant acquirer acquiring.com have set a launch date for their complete payment solution as part of TRU//ST Payments Group.

Face-to-face payments will be added to their existing e-commerce payment services on offer to the Maltese market as part of their new omnichannel solution.

The event will take place today at the Corinthia Palace Hotel in Malta and will be attended by key merchants, partners and industry innovators.

Speakers for this event include Daniel Holden, Group CEO, Maurizio Mamo from 4Sight Group, as well as a senior representative from a major card scheme. The key-note speaker for this event will be Marcel Mizzi from the GRTU.

acquiring.com has grown exponentially since setting up shop in Malta eight years ago. Licensed by the MFSA and enjoying full membership with Visa and Mastercard, it today operates from a 2,000-square-metre prime office space at Ewropa Business Centre in Birkirkara, employing more than 60 technically skilled people.

acquiring.com’s cutting-edge POS terminals harness cloud technology to bring a new dimension of speed, simplicity and security to customers’ face-to-face transactions, and this launch marks an exciting new chapter for the business.

The focus of the event will be centred on the presentation of the TRU//ST brand’s POS offering and the importance of communities for business success.

“We are now able to offer a complete omnichannel payment solution, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, Moto and pay-by-link, meaning that we are an all-in-one package for any merchant looking to accept payments from diverse customers,” Steve Grech, CEO of acquiring.com said.

“We want to ensure that every merchant can offer security, speed and simplicity at the checkout,” Holden added.