Robert Abela has warned the construction industry to act with respect, as otherwise respect will be imposed on it by the state.

Speaking during an interview on ONE TV, the prime minister said the industry must translate words about improving standards into action.

“We can have the best laws and strong enforcement, but if people do not understand their responsibilities, we cannot reach the direction we need to reach”.

He emphasised that the rules of the game are clear, and those within the industry who fail to act with respect will face the consequences.

The prime minister issued a similar warning to motorists, hitting out at “bullies” on the road who have no respect for the rules.

“These bullies will not be accepted in our society,” Abela said. ‘

He said the strong enforcement being carried out by Transport Malta on the roads will continue.

“Those who observe the law should never feel like they are at a disadvantage,” the prime minister said.

‘Sealing off’ Ħondoq from development

Abela welcomed this week’s court decision to turn down an application to build a port including a hotel, yacht marina and a tourist village in Ħondoq Bay, Qala.

Abela traced back the roots of this application to the Nationalist Party’s 2006 decision to re-draw the development boundaries.

He slammed the “crazy” decision by the PN to allow development on such an ecologically sensitive site.

The prime minister hinted at plans to “seal off” Ħondoq from further development attempts, to ensure a long-term solution and peace of mind against further applications being filed.

He said an analysis of how to go about this is ongoing.

Protecting village cores

Abela acknowledged that incentives relevant to stimulating the “jammed” Gozo property market several years ago may be in conflict with newer measures to protect the urban core.

The prime minister said it was only natural for priorities to shift over time.

He said the latest incentives offer people rebates when buying and preserving a property in the village core, in a bid to reduce new developments.

Seven key Gozo NGOs, which include a mix of environmental and business organisations, this year united under an umbrella group called Għal Għawdex.

The group is demanding that the government promotes sustainable development and prosperity for Gozo.

Abela said a meeting he had with the group this week showed there was a convergence between the government and the NGOs on many of the key themes discussed.

Sofia inquiry

On the public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death, Abela said the terms of reference published this week will ensure the full truth is known about the construction collapse.

Sofia was killed in December while on a Corradino construction site that came crashing down.

Abela spent months resisting calls for a public inquiry, only to bow to pressure in recent weeks.

The prime minister said he could have been more “sensitive” in explaining the importance of a magisterial inquiry being closed to ensure justice.

He said the conclusion of the inquiry has seen people charged in court to face justice.

Abela said the government is focused on strengthening regulation of the construction sector.

Under new rules, all contractors must be licensed by January 2025.