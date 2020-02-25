Our climate is changing. It has now warmed by one degree Celsius since the pre-industrial era and the effects are increasingly clear. Indeed, our winter has been one of the driest ever recorded and already there is an increasing need to irrigate crops as valley beds start running dry.

The forecast for Malta’s future as the climate continues to warm, given that we are a small nation in the central Mediteranean, is not bleak, but it is not rosy either. Our climate is warming at a rate of 0.2˚C per decade, and there are fears that this will accelerate going forward.

This increase in average temperatures will translate to a large increase in heat extremes, stronger droughts, stronger storms, moderate sea level rise, decreasing crop yields, increased risk of grassfires, increased stress on what are (very) limited freshwater reserves and, most important of all, a high risk of what are termed “spillover effects” from outside Europe.

In essence, climate change, by contributing to harvest failures and thus raising the price of basic food items, or by decreasing the availability of a resource that is shared between nations, such as water in the Nile, can trigger or amplify political and socio-economic instability along the southern Mediterranean shore.

Presented with this situation, questions then arise. What can we do? What should we do? What are the benefits of climate action?

It is in our grasp to become a standard bearer for climate action

In broad terms, climate action involves either mitigation and/or adaptation. Mitigation involves steps that reduce the key drivers of climate change such as excessive carbon emissions, while adaptation refers to measures that both anticipate and then reduce the impacts. Crucially, a lot of these measures have a significant number of “co-benefits” that help in tackling multiple pressing problems.

For example, Malta can decrease both her carbon emissions and increase her air quality through urban greening. Green roofs and planting trees along streets help to cool the surrounding area by reducing the urban heat island effect and by negating the need for energy-intensive air-conditioning. These can help lower energy costs for everyone too. Moreover, green roofs and trees help filter the air, improving air quality.

Furthermore, together with other green spaces, urban greening has been linked to reduced stress levels, improved social cohesion, reductions in crime and, by promoting healthier habits, can help tackle the twin epidemics of obesity and diabetes.

Other major initiatives that can help combat climate action include shifting from fossil fuels, such as oil, to renewable energy sources such as solar or wind, and will also have co-benefits, especially for health. Beyond producing carbon dioxide, burning fossil fuels produces sulphur oxides and nitrous oxides leading to significant air pollution. Again, this switch to renewable energy will also translate to cleaner air for all.

In conclusion, Malta’s contribution to climate change may be small, but as a developed nation without a fossil fuel industry, with 300 days of sunshine a year, and as a member of the European Union, it is in our grasp to become a standard bearer for climate action.

If we manage, not only will we make history as one of the first countries in the world that successfully decarbonises but we will all benefit from much cleaner air and possibly emerge less stressed, safer and healthier too.

Steven Bajada is vice chair of Extinction Rebellion Malta.