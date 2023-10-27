The Maltese government’s recent string of legislative reforms aimed at empowering young people is an exemplary blueprint for nations worldwide.

With voting rights extended to 16 and 17-year-olds in the local council, general and European Parliament elections, we were witnessing a seismic shift in youth engagement.

However, we want to further ensure that the inclusion of young voices in politics is meaningful, substantive and far from tokenistic because we truly believe in young people.

Tokenism serves only as a façade of inclusivity. It tends to treat young individuals as checkboxes to be ticked off, rather than substantive contributors. This reductionist view overlooks the breadth and depth of perspectives that young people can bring to the table.

Moreover, tokenistic inclusion often backfires, breeding disillusionment and apathy among young people who can easily perceive the shallowness of such gestures. In the long run, this undermines the very objective of youth empowerment and, for this reason, my government is proposing a groundbreaking reform to allow them to vie for local council positions as mayor or vice mayor.

Young people offer fresh perspectives that often challenge the status quo. They are typically more attuned to social justice issues and are generally more adept at utilising technology for mobilisation and information dissemination.

Moreover, young minds are usually more flexible, adaptable and willing to engage in collaborative problem-solving.

When young people are involved in the decision-making process, especially in positions of responsibility such as mayors or deputy mayors, it can revolutionise how communities approach challenges. Their innovative solutions can be especially relevant in addressing issues that directly impact their demographic, such as education, employment and mental health.

Allowing young people to take up meaningful roles in governance provides them with invaluable practical experience. It fosters a sense of responsibility and enables them to understand the complexities involved in policymaking. This hands-on involvement can be far more instructive than any academic course on civics or governance.

Engaging in local councils also provides young people with a vocational avenue that is both rewarding and instructive. In fact, there is a strong case to be made that the experience of serving in a local council is tantamount to a vocational education in governance, administration and civic responsibility.

Young people who participate are exposed to the intricacies of policy implementation, financial planning and community service, thereby acquiring skills that are highly transferable to various professional domains. Beyond the traditional realms of employment, such a vocation cultivates future leaders and public servants who are well-versed in the mechanisms of governance.

Participation in local councils and politics is not just a one-off endeavour but a continuum of learning experiences. Young people learn the art of negotiation, the science of effective communication and the ethics of decision-making.

They become acquainted with legislative processes, learn how to read and interpret statistical data and understand the social, economic and environmental implications of various policies.

The benefit of this continuous learning is twofold: it enhances the individual’s competency while ensuring that the local council is rooted in a culture of continuous improvement and adaptation.

The transformative potential of engaging in local politics goes beyond skill acquisition; it’s a profound developmental process. One of the often-overlooked aspects of this developmental journey is resilience. Young politicians will inevitably face setbacks but the experience of navigating such hurdles equips them with resilience and perseverance, two qualities that are invaluable in any facet of life.

“The involvement of young people in politics is not just beneficial for them but also for society at large. Their participation ensures that policies are more aligned with the needs of a broader demographic, including future generations. Furthermore, it facilitates intergenerational dialogue, leading to more holistic solutions that consider both current and future challenges.”

The Maltese government’s proposal to allow 16-year-olds to become mayors or deputy mayors is commendable and should be supported wholeheartedly. Participation in local councils is a vocation, a rich tapestry of continual learning experiences and a significant avenue for personal and communal development.

As we continue to break down the barriers that restrict young people from entering politics, it is vital to recognise and celebrate these multifaceted benefits that such participation bestows upon them and, by extension, society at large.

As already stated, this will be accompanied by mentorship programmes and educational training. Such initiatives can also be organised by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ to prepare these young leaders for the roles they are to undertake.

By empowering young people as true decision-makers, we not only enrich the political discourse but also invest in the robust, dynamic future that they will inherit.

Our commitment is to create a political ecosystem where young voices are not just heard but listened to and, most importantly, acted upon.

Keith Azzopardi Tanti is former mayor of Pietà and parliamentary secretary for youth, research and innovation.