On World Breast Health Day, which falls on Saturday, October 15, Action for Breast Cancer Foundation is holding the event Fitness for Health at Valletta Waterfront.

The event continues the foundation’s mission to boost breast cancer awareness and lobby for better services and treatment for patients in Malta, while promoting a strong and healthy lifestyle.

Participants can join one of two 45-minute fitness sessions held at 11.30am or 2pm at the Sagrestia Vault at Valletta Waterfront, each followed by a free Maltese ftira or cheese and tomato sandwiches at the Hard Rock Café. Water and fruit will be freely available throughout, while participants will also enjoy a 50 per cent discount on healthy food items from Hard Rock Café.

The Fitness for Health launch event at Hard Rock Café at Valletta Waterfront was addressed by Action for Breast Cancer Foundation chairperson Esther Sant, chief medical officer Walter Busuttil, Mark Galeone and Antonello Gauci from Garmin, and Hard Rock Café general manager Ryan Bonnici. Guests present included the Graziella Galea, AnneMarie Grech, Elaine Borg, Kristel Marie Von Brockdorff, r James De Gaetano, Claude Magri and Gordon Caruana Dingli, together with members of the press.

“Physical exercise is essential for a healthy life, both for the mind and the body – a fact proven and preached by every health and sports agency,” Sant said at the launch event.

“We encourage everyone to join us at this event on World Breast Health Day and during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to help us build awareness and fight cancer.”

To take part in Fitness for Health on Saturday 15 October, book your place at either session by registering for free via the following links. To attend the morning session from 11.30am, register here. To attend the afternoon session from 2pm, register here. One is welcome to join without participating in the workout session, for drinks and healthy snacks. More information about the Action for Breast Cancer Foundation is available at www.actionforbreastcancer.com.