The Mapfre Euromed International Regatta fleet returned to the water on Monday, having had to spend the day on shore on Sunday due to the rough conditions in Mellieħa Bay.

Monday’s weather certainly made up for Sunday’s disappointment with the Optimist Senior fleet fitting in three races and the Beginners’ fleet two.

The Laser fleets raced a total of five races in conditions that saw winds gusting between 16 to 20 knots and a moderate swell.

Optimist Class

The third and final race of the day, saw a very hotly contested competition for the Optimist Senior Class.

The race started after four attempts as the 65 boats in the fleets jostled to gain a good start. The final race was won by Emily Fenech.

