The latest report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is stark. It highlights how human activity is drastically changing the earth’s climate with some of the changes now irreversible.

The report warns that, over the next two decades, temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels, infringing the aim of the 2015 Paris climate agreement and resulting in widespread negative consequences.

On a local level, we are already reportedly experiencing a net increase of 1.4˚C, very close to the limit, and, globally, we are close to 1˚C of warming.

International affairs and climate change have a very tight relationship. It is a pity that the Maltese government does not believe it is a player in this. Let us not forget that Malta was the ‘player’ that put climate change on the agenda at the United Nations General Assembly way back in 1988.

It is sad how unambitious our government manages to portray itself as being in this area. Lowering our target for carbon reduction from 36 per cent to 19 per cent is a government certificate of failure. This lower target is nothing more than an admission by the Labour government that it has no credibility in implementing a low carbon development strategy.

The Nationalist Party believes that industry is a good part of the solution. Many of the larger players are continuously looking to further increase their climate efficiency by reducing emissions from their products and operations. Smaller firms, SMEs and microenterprises are admittingly finding this harder.

From Malta’s emission profile we can see that emissions from manufacturing and construction nearly doubled between 2012 and 2019 while emissions from electricity production saw a significant drop in 2015 (through the implementation of the interconnector, a project born under a Nationalist administration).

A new PN government will give the environment and climate change maximum attention

Earlier this year, the PN proposed measures that are critical for Malta to reach its carbon neutrality aspirations and specifically focused on energy. At this stage, the energy plan focused on renewables, a second interconnector, alternative modes of transport and energy efficiency.

Another aspect of the fight against climate change is adaptation, that is our response to a changing climate. Here the government’s record is very weak. There is little about adaptation in its low carbon development strategy and hardly anything about how climate change will affect our quality of life, the economy and the environment.

This is possibly due to the government’s fixation about simply complying with EU obligations and doing nothing else. Many industries will be badly affected by climate change if they are not supported to adapt as soon as possible. Industries like tourism and agriculture, for example, will be very vulnerable to climate change.

The needs are clearly there and the government has the duty to ensure these needs are met. We need more in-depth analysis of the sectors’ requirements and specific adaptation plans with clear goals. Adaptation will not be cheap and in many ways the longer we wait the more expensive it will get.

The Nationalist Party believes that Malta needs to be a leader in the fight against climate change. We must remember that our country will be disproportionately affected by this phenomenon.

We must dedicate our resources to finding ways to fight climate change while boosting our economy. The two should not be detrimental to each other. If we lead by example, then we can persuade other countries to follow suit.

A newly-elected Nationalist administration will instil new hope and credibility when it comes to our neglected environment. It will make sure that no stone is left unturned for the environment and climate change to be given maximum attention. Decisions must be taken on the environment and climate change, many of which decisions are long overdue.

A new PN government will be bold and take all the necessary decisions for the benefit of current and future generations. If you are more ambitious than the government on climate change then join the PN’s national conference on the matter organised by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, which will be held in the coming weeks.

Robert Cutajar, PN spokesperson on the environment and climate change