Negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom to strike a comprehensive agreement regulating the relationship following the end of the Brexit transition period are still ongoing. As a government, the way we approach these negotiations remains the same: we are monitoring very closely the negotiations at EU level, but in parallel, we are also prepared for whatever outcome materialises, including a scenario where the two sides do not manage to conclude a deal.

Our hope, while noting that the UK’s departure from the EU is a lose-lose situation, is to have the closest possible relationship, both between the UK and the EU, as well as bilaterally. But hope is not a strategy and it would have been imprudent for us to take chances without ensuring preparedness. Therefore, in parallel with the ongoing negotiation process, we continued to build on the plans the government devised last year, when preparing for the possibility of a withdrawal agreement not materialising.

Now, five weeks away from the end of the transition period, that work is being coupled with an intensified effort to communicate with key stakeholders and the public to provide them with the necessary information so they too can be prepared. Since the start of this process, way back in 2017 when negotiations started, the EU and the Maltese government have repeatedly stated that it is important that businesses and other stakeholders are prepared for the transition.

In this case, preparations need to be made for the changes to come into play on January 1, 2021. The exact nature of these changes obviously depends on the outcome of the negotiations, but irrespective of the outcome, the status quo will not be maintained, meaning there will be new rules.

In this regard, a couple of days ago, together with Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo, I participated in a joint information session which the government coorganised with The Malta Chamber, an important stakeholder with whom we are cooperating very closely. During this information session the government published a Readiness Action Plan which outlines our preparations, but also providing information on what businesses and private individuals need to know, together with recommendations on what they should be doing till the end of the year to prepare themselves in various areas.

For instance, it details the envisaged changes in procedure related to the movement of goods between the UK and the EU as from January 1, including the possible tariffs that might be charged and new customs formalities. While the government can do very little about the imposition of tariffs, it is providing assistance in the form of training about customs formalities, and help in the form of funding schemes for businesses who wish to seek professional assistance to determine the impacts on their supply chains.

The document also delves into issues related to the movement of persons between the UK and the EU, registration of residence, standards and regulatory rules related to importation and where one can find more detailed information in the respective areas.

As a side note here, I would like to urge citizens – both UK citizens residing in Malta and Maltese citizens residing in the UK, to register their residence in the respective schemes. In the case of Maltese nationals in the UK, they should apply to have their rights guaranteed under the EU Settlement Scheme launched by the UK Home Office. For UK nationals residing in Malta, applications can be submitted to Identity Malta Agency for a document guaranteeing their rights under the withdrawal agreement.

Going forward, our collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Commerce and several other key stakeholders will continue and as a government, we will be organising a number of sector-specific workshops with the business community. These sessions are intended to provide more detailed answers on specific subject areas.

Finally, should anyone need more information, this is easily accessible on the recently-launched website www.brexit.gov.mt and the Brexit – Be Prepared social media accounts, or else one can contact our helpline 153 or send an e-mail to brexit@gov.mt. It is our duty to work together to ensure preparedness to respond to the effects of Brexit.

Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi is parliamentary secretary for European Funds.