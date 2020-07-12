Malta’s active COVID-19 cases are now down to five as two new recoveries were registered overnight. No new cases of the virus were found.

The health authorities said 741 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, out of a total of 107,166 swabs.

They reminded the public that all three swabbing centres - two in Malta and once in Gozo, are open daily Monday to Sunday.

Malta has had a total of 674 cases of coronavirus. 660 people recovered, nine died.