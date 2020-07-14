Malta has reported no new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the fifth day in a row.

There were also no new recoveries, keeping the number of active cases stable at five, statistics issued daily by the health authorities show.

A total of 931 swab tests were carried out on Monday, bringing the total tests carried out to date up to 108,553.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains at 674, with 660 recoveries and nine deaths.

Malta lifted restrictions on travel to 19 'safe' countries on July 1 and will open to another 28 countries on Wednesday.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.