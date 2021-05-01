The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has fallen to levels last seen in early August last year, Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed on Saturday morning.

Fearne said that Malta now has 270 active virus cases, highlighting the nine-month low figure.

The last time Malta had fewer active virus cases was on August 6, 2020 when 267 active virus cases were recorded.

Fearne revealed Saturday's figure in a tweet, hours before the Health Ministry published its daily COVID-19 update with the latest numbers of new cases, deaths and vaccinations. Fearne provided no details about those latest figures.

Malta had 331 active cases as of Friday – 61 more than the 270 revealed by Fearne on Saturday.

Fearne urged people to get themselves vaccinated, saying “it remains essential to keep high rates of vaccination going.”

The country has been vaccinating people at a faster rate than any other EU country and is among the world’s leaders in terms of vaccine rollout speed.

As of Friday, authorities had administered just over 330,000 vaccine doses in total. More than 105,000 adults are already fully vaccinated. Vaccination is currently open to anyone aged 40 or over, with registration available online or by SMS.