A total of 79 people tested positive for coronavirus between Thursday and Friday, the health authorities said.

According to the same data, 288 people recovered overnight.

No virus-linked deaths were reported overnight.

This means there are currently 988 known active COVID-19 cases in Malta.

Of these, 46 are at Mater Dei Hospital, four of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

While the number of fully vaccinated people continues to increase, with more than 339,650 people having received the third jab against the virus, Health Minister Chris Fearne on Thursday said there is no need for a fourth dose this winter.

During a press conference, he also said that quarantine for primary contacts of those who do not reside in the same household will go down from seven to five days.

The quarantine for primary contacts in the same household will go down from 10 to seven days. The measure, only applicable to those who are fully vaccinated, will come into effect from Monday.

From March 7, quarantine for vaccinated primary contacts will be eradicated, provided the virus numbers remain under control.