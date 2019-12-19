Over the last weeks, ParaVolley Malta was involved in a number of local and international activities in order to promote Sitting Volleyball, as well as to take part in a number of other initiatives.

ParaVolley is the umbrella term that covers all volleyball disciplines for persons with disabilities.

ParaVolley Malta’s secretary, Nello Calleja, was confirmed as Assistant Sports Director within ParaVolley Europe, with his main role being the promotion and development of Sitting and Standing Beach Volleyball in Europe.

This was done during the Board of Administration meeting held in Rome, Italy, in conjunction with the finals of the Sit2Play Erasmus+ Project, also held in the same city. This project promoted inclusive sitting volleyball in six different European countries, with the emphasis being on the fact that everyone can play sitting volleyball.

Calleja, who is also an International Sitting Volley referee, formed part of the pool of international referees for the 13th edition of the LE-Leipzig Sitting Volleyball tournament, an annual tournament which this year saw the participation of 18 sitting volleyball teams, including nine national teams.

Locally, ParaVolley Malta teamed up with the Physical Education Department at St Monica School, Birkirkara, to organise a friendly sitting volleyball tournament for Form 1 and 2 students.

This was held to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) which is annually observed around the world on December3.

At the end of the tournament, Julian Bajada, Malta Paralympic Committee’s General Secretary, addressed the young students, explaining the importance of sport for everyone especially since sport really bring down the barriers that exist between different people.

Following on the same idea, ParaVolley Malta took part in the activity organised by the Rimini section of the Polisportive Giovanili Salesiane (PGS) and Sportinmente asd (Cattolica) to promote the idea of inclusive sports.

The basic idea is that sports disciplines can be modified so that anyone can take part, whatever the physical and mental ability, social status, expertise level and so on.