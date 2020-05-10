Today, well-known environmental campaigner Cami Appelgren will walk alone from Ċirkewwa to Birzebbuġa to raise €1,600 for the St John Rescue Corps.

SJRC provides vital back-up rescue services to the Civil Protection Department and, since the outbreak of COVID-19, it has become an integral part of a coordinated effort to combat the pandemic.

Appelgren’s journey should take her 32,000 steps (32km) across Malta.

“I am raising these funds for thosefrontliners who aren’t in the direct spotlight,” Appelgren, who recently joined the Corps as a volunteer, says.

“Even though they may not be seen, they extremely work hard every day to be prepared for any emergency and to react to it at a moment’s notice. They were ready long before COVID-19 and will be on-hand to assist long after it passes.”

For details about how to donate, visit http://www.sjrcmalta.org/donate/; add #Cami as a message and choose how many steps you’d like to support (€5 per 100 steps).