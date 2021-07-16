A PN activist has been found guilty of insulting and threatening Jason Azzopardi outside the party's headquarters in Pieta, however, he was let off with a slap on the wrist after the Nationalist MP forgave him.

The incident took place in the early hours of July 24 of last year, when John Borg, a 45-year old Pieta’ resident and other activists were waiting for members of the party’s executive committee to exit the builfing after a long session that ended after 1am.

Azzopardi had just emerged from Dar Ċentrali, stopping to chat with a small group of friends when “a total stranger” brushed past him saying, “Issa taraħ wiċċ Alla!” calling the politician “aħdar int, aħdar” (you are a vile person).

The MP had asked the man whether he was referring to him.

But the activist lunged at him, fists raised in the air, before being led away by third parties, including police officers who were on duty outside the Pieta headquarters.

The incident, part of which was captured on camera by One News, had resulted in criminal charges against Borg for allegedly insulting and threatening Azzopardi, acting beyond the limits of provocation as well as breaching the peace.

A number of eyewitnesses were summoned to testify, all supplying different versions of that late-night episode.

The MP had also testified, insisting that he was not after his “pound of flesh” while pointing out that there were other ways of “voicing dissent.”

When delivering judgment on Friday, the court, presided over by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, observed that there were conflicting versions, each leaning in support of one party or the other.

The police officers on site were the only witnesses to provide a different view.

Besides that testimony, the footage that had captured the final seconds of the incident was sufficient to show the commotion sparked by the incident.

Moreover, that scene had necessitated the intervention of third parties, including the officers, whose timely reaction calmed down the situation while the activist was led away.

Having said that, the court however remarked that in such heated circumstances the MP ought to have ignored the man’s remarks and instead sought police assistance rather than turn towards the activist to confront him.

The court condemned the behaviour of the accused who, no matter how much he may have disagreed with Azzopardi, should have resorted to his so-called “tool,” namely his vote within the party’s internal structures, rather than behave in the manner he did.

In light of all circumstances, the court declared the accused guilty, imposing the minimal punishment of a reprimand and admonition.

The court also bound the accused under a personal guarantee of €600 valid for six months not to harass Azzopardi.

Inspector Matthew Galea prosecuted.

Lawyer Kris Busietta appeared parte civile.