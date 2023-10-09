Activists have criticised the "hyper-consumerist" Freshers' Week at the University of Malta, saying private companies had been prioritised over student organisations and academic entities.

Last week, the university started welcoming students for the new scholastic year, with private companies, student organisations and other entities present on campus handing out freebies promoting their services or work.

“We are very disappointed that despite the numerous statements and complaints put forward in previous years, Freshers’ Week remains a hyper-consumerist event centred around the business interests present at Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) and the University of Malta,” Studenti Graffitti, the student wing of Moviment Graffitti, said in a statement on Monday.

“The main quad outside Student House, parking area four, and the area leading towards Gateway were crammed with major brands sponsoring KSU, suffocating any movement or creative spaces for student organisations.”

The NGO was reiterating comments it made last year when it said Freshers' Week had been turned into a “money-making event packed with companies and corporations".

Also last year, a marketing stunt by a student-focused media company drew criticism for dropping money on hundreds of students.

Freehour – a student app company – had handed out €1,000 in €5 notes that rained down on students at the then-new Campus Hub. Many had said this served as a marketing ploy and could have led to serious injuries.

On Monday, Studenti Graffitti acknowledged that while student organisations were this year offered a larger tent, the structure lacked proper ventilation and cooling measures.

The NGO claimed loud music was played during prime library hours and also while lectures were being held in halls not far from the areas hosting Freshers' Week events.

“For as long as the KSU Freshers’ Week remains a corporate event that favours private companies - and not the students it claims to represent - we will continue to put pressure on KSU.”