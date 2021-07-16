Civil society held its monthly vigil demanding justice for slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Friday, it being 45 months since her murder.

Speeches were read in front of the Great Siege monument, beneath which lies the makeshift monument remembering the journalist.

Candles with “Justice for Daphne” written on them, as well as flowers, were laid at the foot of the monument, just above placards forming the name “Daphne”.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb on October 16, 2017.