Roderick Cordina, the person in charge of the government's animal welfare branch in Gozo has taken leave of absence amid staffing problems in the department, sparking calls from animal activists for the situation to be rectified.

Gozo SPCA said that until recently, nearly all animals taken to its shelter came from Animal Welfare Gozo (AWG), which provided 24/7 emergency services for injured stray cats and dogs.

“However, due to staffing shortages, on many days, the service has not been in operation over the last month.”

“We have no idea what will happen now,” the shelter said in a statement reacting to Cordina’s departure.

“Gozo SPCA is very sad to hear that as of yesterday (Monday), Animal Welfare Gozo no longer has a manager or officer in charge,” it said.

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina confirmed that Cordina had taken leave of absence.

The Animal Welfare Section within the Gozo ministry provides ambulance services to assist injured stray animals. They also treat and rehome injured animals.

AWG's social media says it rehomed 75 dogs this year. AWG also provides vouchers to feeders so they can neuter stray cats.

Bezzina described the current situation as “disheartening”.

“It is truly disheartening when the animal welfare sector loses individuals of exceptional calibre,” she said.

“The animal welfare sector struggles to attract individuals with real passion and a strong work ethic; losing such valuable talent when found makes the difficulties we face worse,” she said.

The government needs to invest in human capital to attract good people, she said.

On Gozo SPCA’s social media post, several said they were angry with the government for de-prioritising animal welfare.

“Roderick was the right person for this job, he was making leaps and bounds in aw (Animal Welfare) Gozo. But for it to function well, he needed people, he needed funds and other resources,” Rosalind Agius said.

Julia Tabone said that Cordina went “above and beyond” to help animals in need but was failed by the system.

“I am so sorry to hear the news, Roderick, you didn’t deserve this. Thanks for your constant help and support with the stray cat community, you will be missed,” she said.