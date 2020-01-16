A group of activists are promising a "David and Goliath" battle with the Planning Authority, as part of a crowdfunding campaign.

The organisation – known as Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura (Give Us Back Our Land) - has been fighting to stop the owners of the American University of Malta (AUM) from redeveloping the historic area around the building in Cospicua.

They have set up a Go Fund Me page and are hoping to raise €5,800 in donations which they say, will be put towards legal and architectural fees (€3,500), reports and research (€1,000), printing, design and resources (€1,000) and transfer fees (€300).

The move is the next phase in a dispute betwe en the organisation and the Jordanian owners of AUM which has been going on for months.

Co-Founder Rebecca Cremona says: “Protesting on the street just isn’t enough anymore. We’ve managed to stop two planning applications, but AUM appealed them. At that phase of the process we could afford to block the application as an individual can represent themselves. But now it will go to tribunal and that costs money, so we need to gather it. The system favours those with money, AUM owners can afford costly legal fees. We cannot.”

The Go Fund Me page went live on Wednesday and has so far raised more than €800 of its final goal.

In its appeal for donations, the group said: “Last year Cottonera residents fought to defend open spaces and important Maltese heritage from the destructive development proposed by the Jordanian American University of Malta. With widespread support, hard work and unity, we managed to get the application refused by the Planning Authority.”

“David beat Goliath, and the monstrous application was refused! BUT Goliath is BACK and flexing his money muscle! AUM are appealing the refusal of the PA.”

“This time goodwill, hard work and participation are not going to be enough. To fight an appeal takes money. We have a team willing to put in the work and time, but we need the money to get the professionals and the tools. We will not let Goliath’s money muscle intimidate us. The proposed development was monstrous before and is still monstrous.”

“Let’s prove that the community - when united and ready to fight for what is theirs - are the strongest muscle of all. Whatever amount you can contribute - small or large - it will go directly to defending Malta’s heritage and public open space. THANK YOU!”

This is not the first time the group used social media to highlight their cause. In November one member created a mock video superimposing planned AUM buildings around some of Europe's most iconic landmarks such as the Sacre-Coeur Basilica in Paris. The video has been viewed more than 63,000 times.

AUM has plans to develop a large dormitory in an open area of Senglea, extend its existing waterfront campus building and restore and enlarge the dilapidated Knights' Building next door to that.

The university says it needs the additional room as it looks to expand in the future. But activists say the plans would completely ruin the Cottonera waterfront skyline and obscure Senglea's iconic fortifications from view.