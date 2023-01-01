A small team of women is working to make things easier for volunteers who dedicate endless hours caring for animals in need.

Being feeders, activists, fosterers and volunteers themselves, Daniela, Sarah, Stephania and Abigail have a good idea of what happens behind the scenes of animal shelters.

They know first-hand the burdens a sanctuary faces on a daily basis, the expenses to run such places to cover food, electricity, water and vet bills, the lack of volunteers on roster, and the never-ending vet runs.

Lack of volunteering not only hinders the basic needs that animal care demands but also the energy and time required to organise events that help raise much-needed funds.

Their charitable organisation, HUH − Help Us Help, does not discriminate between one animal species and another, between one NGO and the others, and they intend to help all local animal shelters by organising fundraising events.

Any donation made towards HUH − Help Us Help is forwarded to local shelters. They urge the public to like and follow their social media to keep updated on upcoming events, spread the word and participate in their events.

Businesses that would like to sponsor an event can contact the team via their Facebook page.