Animal Liberation Malta has protested against the continued operation of zoos in Malta.

It carried out a protest outside a wildlife park in Rabat last week with an activist locking herself in a cage to symbolise the entrapment felt by animals in zoos.

The protest outside an animal park.

"The public needs to understand that whilst they are paying the price of an entrance ticket (or donation), animals are paying the ultimate price," the group said.

“We are here to remind people that every ticket purchased is a contribution towards animal slavery. Zoos like this and others only exist because people support them. We invite everyone to rethink their choices in a more ethical way, remembering that there is nothing entertaining in seeing these majestic creatures in cages where they are not free to express their natural instincts and needs” activist Tanya Fontebasso said

The group said zoo regulations had been shelved for over two years and there was no political will to make any changes.

"Thus, as animal activists we appeal to individuals to make the right choices in favour of animals by not supporting slavery," it said.