Actor and educator Alfred Mallia died on Sunday, aged 70.

Among other parts, he is remembered for his main roles in the popular television series f'Baħar Wieħed and Leli ta' Ħaż-Żgħir.

He served as a teacher at MTADA (The Manoel Theatre Academy of Dramatic Art), joining when he was starting to make a name for himself as a young actor.

His first tasks at the academy were the Junior Class productions of Karel and Josef Capek's The Insect Play and Thorton Wilder's Our Town.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party expressed condolences.