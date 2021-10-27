Actor, writer and comedian Joseph Debono has died following a battle with degenerative motor neurone disease ALS.

He was 63 years old.

Debono’s brother, Louis, announced his death on social media.

“He leaves behind a lot of love, kindness and smiles,” Louis Debono wrote. “But today is not an easy day.”

The death comes just days after CareMalta named Debono as one of four recipients of the Nazzareno Vassallo award, in tribute to his work to improve the lives of elderly people.

Debono was raised in Valletta and attended the Ħamrun Lyceum. He was a regular appearance in local theatres and TV in the 1980s and 1990s, featuring in shows such as Aħn'aħna jew maħniex. He became a household figure in the 1990s, when he played the comedic role of ‘James Bondin’ on Friday night TV, as part of talk show Xarabank.

He was diagnosed with ALS in early 2020, just as the pandemic struck Malta. He went on to wrap up his novel Iz-Ziju Manwel and then dedicate much of his time during the pandemic to reading to senior citizens confined to residential homes due to COVID-19.

In an interview with Times of Malta published just last week, he admitted that he found it hard to cope with the sense of loss of control that his deteriorating condition had left him with.

Debono at the CareMalta ceremony during which he received an award for his work with the elderly. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“I have my difficult moments and losing my ability to speak has been hard-hitting,” he said, in an e-mail exchange using Eye Gaze technology.

“The feeling of helplessness is very heavy. What comforts me is the fact that I enjoyed life while I could, which I would recommend to everybody.”

His former classmate, academic and illustrator Ġorġ Mallia, wrote movingly about meeting Debono at a class reunion held earlier this month. "It was just like old times. Only it wasn't," Mallia recalled.

"The emotions were running high, and when I read out a note Joe had prepared on his eye-activated computer, we realised that our old friend was still the same man we loved ... the witty man with the charming smile and sharp mind."

Writing on Facebook following news of his passing, ALS activist Bjorn Formosa thanked Debono for his wisdom.

“Thank you for all you taught me,” Formosa wrote.

He urged people to donate to help finance the completion of a second home dedicated to ALS patients.

“We wanted Joe to be a resident in the new home, but unfortunately he wasn’t in time,” Formosa said.