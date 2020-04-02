Popular actor and director Joe Izzo has died, aged 74.

Born in Sliema and the son of renowned actor and playwright Charles, he also had a distinguished career in the civil service.

Like his father, his love for the stage was nurtured at the Salesians in Sliema. Later on in his career he took part in Maltese and West End situation comedies.

After taking a 15-year break from the scene, he made a comeback in 1995 appearing in Ray Cooney’s comedy Out of Order, and later that year he directed Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing for MADC.

Towards the end of his career he was responsible for production at the Valletta Dramatic Company, including operettas, and also took part in various television series.

In a Facebook post, Television director and producer Charles Stroud described Izzo as an actor who excelled in both comic and dramatic performances.

“I was fortunate to having directed him in the TV production Bukkett Ward Aħmar,” he said.

Popular actor Mario Micallef also paid tribute to Izzo with whom he worked on various theatrical productions both as actor and director.

“Izzo will be remembered for his comic acts with another great, the late Charles Thake,” Micallef said.

Distinguished career in the civil service

Apart from theatre, Izzo also had a distinguished career in the civil service which he joined in 1964. He quickly moved up the ranks and played a major role in the negotiation and implementation of sectoral and collective agreements in the 1990s.

In January 2005, he was appointed permanent secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister, and following his retirement served as human resources advisor within the same office.

In 2006, he was appointed president of the National Archives Council, a post which he held until June 2007.

He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Bernadette, his son Julian and his partner Elaine.