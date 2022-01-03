American actor and director Joseph Gordon-Levitt is on the lookout for pictures of Malta for a new media project.

On Monday, Gordon-Levitt asked his over seven million followers on Facebook if they have any pictures of Malta.

“Anyone here live in Malta? Looking for photos taken somewhere in Malta for a new project. Find a few photos you’ve taken that you’re proud of and post them here.”

Gordon-Levitt is best known for his leading performances in 500 Days of Summer and 50/50. He is also the founder of the online collaborative media platform HitRecord.

The company uses a variety of media alongside writers, filmmakers and artists that work together as a production company to produce different art, photography and film projects.

So what is the project?

Named as ‘A Tour of the World’ the project is a virtual global tour, where contributors can contribute through different mediums.

People can either contribute by posting a video clip or photo of the area where they live or have travelled to. Or else they can write one sentence about what they love most about that place or even send a voice note of them saying 'A tour of the world' in their native language.

Many have followed Gordon Levitt's request, and pictures of Mdina, Valletta by night and Xlendi Bay in Gozo are now part of the project.