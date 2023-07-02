Actor Ray Bone, known to thousands of Maltese for his role in the TV series Deċeduti has passed away aged 66.

He is also remembered for his roles in Dun Benit, Santa Monika, One Star Hotel, Ipokriti and lately Nostalġija where he played the part of Dun Mundu.

Bone also played for Valletta FC for several years.

Several actors took to Facebook to pay tribute on Sunday.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday afternoon at Zebbug church.