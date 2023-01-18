Victor Grech, one of Malta's best-known actors, has died aged 96.

A towering personality on the stage since 1946 and later in front of the TV cameras, Grech was also popular on radio drama.

He was on the cast of The Malta Story, shot soon after the war to record the island's exploits and also appeared in well-known local productions including Madonna Zingara, F’Baħar Wieħed, Kristu Fl-Iżbarra, Dejjem Tiegħek and Ipokriti.

Victor was married to actress and TV presenter Mary Grech. They had a son and a daughter and three grandchildren.