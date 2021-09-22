Willie Garson, the actor who played the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s friend, Stanford Blatch, in the popular HBO TV series Sex and the City, has died, aged 57.

Among other roles in other TV series, he also played the part of Mozzie in the heist TV series White Collar, alongside Matt Bomer.

Although the cause of death has still not been made public, his son confirmed the news on social media.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays the part of Miranda Hobbes in the hit TV series, paid a tribute to the actor. "We all loved him and adored working with him," she said.

"He was endlessly funny on screen and in real life,” she continued. "He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore."

And Just Like That, a revival of Sex and the City, is meant to be released later on this year, with Garson playing his usual role.

His career spanned decades and included roles in films such as There’s Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Fever Pitch and Groundhog Day.