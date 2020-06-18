Actual individual consumption (AIC) in Malta was 20 per cent below the EU average in 2019, Eurostat has reported.

The statistical arm of the European Union said that AIC per capita expressed in purchasing power standards varied from 59% to 135% of the European Union average across the 27 member states.

Nine states recorded AIC per capita above the EU average in 2019.

The highest level in the EU was recorded in Luxembourg, 35% above the EU average. Germany was around 23% above, followed by Austria, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and France, which all recorded levels between 5% and 20% above the EU average.

AIC per capita for 12 states lay between the EU average and 25% below.

In Italy, Ireland, Cyprus, Spain and Lithuania the levels were 10% or less below the EU average, while Portugal, Czechia, Slovenia and Malta were between 10% and 20% below. Poland, Romania and Greece were between 20% and 25% below the EU average.

Six states recorded AIC per capita 25% or more below the EU average. Estonia was 25% below, Slovakia, Latvia, Hungary and Croatia between 25% and 35% below, while Bulgaria had AIC per capita 41% below the EU average.