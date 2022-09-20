British rider Adam Yates will leave Ineos Grenadiers to join Tadej Pogacar’s Team UAE Emirates at the end of the year, his new team announced on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old, who has finished in the top 10 at the Tour de France three times, has signed a three-year deal.

“I’m really excited to join UAE Team Emirates,” said Yates.

“I have seen the growth of the team over the years and the opportunity to join was one that I could not turn down.

“I feel that I’m entering my peak years as a rider and the team will get the best out of me.”

