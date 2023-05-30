The 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) open proceedings on Monday to end the wait for athletes and sports fans alike after the previous edition was cancelled due to COVID-19. As for Malta’s women’s basketball team, the side takes the court a day later on Tuesday and coach Angela Adamoli believes her players are raring to start.

“Every team I’ve had, I’ve always been very proud of them but after 10 years in Malta, this year I have a really good team,” Adamoli told the Times of Malta.

“All the girls this year have worked hard during the winter with their clubs and by themselves. They’ve worked hard also physically with coaches Tina de Martino and Roderick Vella during this adventure and these three weeks with me and Sam Brincat, they’ve worked really hard and now we’re ready to start our competition.”

