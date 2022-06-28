The stage is set for an intense week for the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) as both the men and women’s national teams will be competing in the FIBA Small Countries Games.

However, while the men will be defending home soil, the women will have the task of showcasing their talent overseas in Cyprus.

The side, led by coach Angela Adamoli, will have the memory of last year’s fourth-place finish, as well as a selection of players raring to go, as motivation for this week’s games.

Speaking ahead of the games, coach Adamoli said she was happy with the pool of players available, finding it difficult when it came to reducing her squad from the provisional 19-girl roster.

“The girls have worked hard,” Adamoli said.

