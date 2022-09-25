Adrian Buckle (formerly of Unifaun Theatre Productions) is presenting German classic Spring Awakening by Frank Wedekind at Spazju Kreattiv in November.

The story follows a group of youths as they come of age, discover sex, battle with their studies and put their friendships to the test.

The play was originally written and set in 19th-century rural Germany but is being adapted and set in contemporary Malta by award-winning playwright Brad Birch.

It will be directed by top UK director James Grieve, the former artistic director of UK maverick theatre company Paines Plough, and who has also directed a number of musicals, including Les Misérables and Cabaret in Europe.

“I am thrilled to be back in the producer’s chair with this Malta-set version of Spring Awakening,” Buckle says.

It is undoubtedly an emotional story – yet, despite the seriousness of the central topic, the play is light in nature, with many comic moments

“Although our version of the story takes place over 100 years after Wedekind’s original, its central themes are timeless, as a group of young people grapple with numerous challenges, compounded by an unwanted pregnancy. It is undoubtedly an emotional story – yet, despite the seriousness of the central topic, the play is light in nature, with many comic moments.”

The ensemble includes Jamie Busuttil Griffin, Alex Weenink, Gianluca Mifsud, Richard Siauciulis, Greta Holland, Ann-Marie Buckle, Sophie Staples, Julia Camilleri and Hannah Gatt, with Pia Zammit and Paul Portelli taking on the adult roles.

The play is produced by Buckle in collaboration with the Malta Drama Centre and is supported by the Malta Arts Fund.

Spring Awakening is produced by Adrian Buckle in collaboration with the Malta Drama Centre. It is suitable for audiences aged 16+. Performances will take place on November 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta.

