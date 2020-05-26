May 3 was a memorable day as it was the point when we all returned to some sort of normality. It lifted the heavy clouds that were hovering over the Maltese islands and boosted national hope. We had finally reached the end of the tunnel and the world seemed to be waking up from a long sleep. Planet Earth: Chapter 2.

We have been informed over and over again that life will never really be the same and so we have to adapt to a new normal. But what happened?

On that blessed Monday morning, it felt like someone (picture coronavirus personified) finally wound up our clockwork, gave us a light smack on the backside and sent us reeling into the big world... armed with alcohol and face masks – drunk bandits?!

Since as a nation, we may not really be the greatest fans of half measures, it seemed as if some of us misinterpreted the term ‘new normality’ with ‘business as pre-COVID usual’. Beaches are getting busier and large gatherings are becoming easy to spot in the popu­lar areas. Law enforcement officers really do have their work cut out for them. In a way, this is a much-welcomed change since we may be slowly moving out of what was quickly becoming a social and financial crisis.

However, it seems as if the vigilant aura that had ultimately kept us safe from the horrific scenes that could be seen abroad has evaporated significantly. Do you remember how just a few days ago, we were so obsessed with comparing the situation to the Spanish Flu, Bubonic Plague and all those horrors of the past? Well, COVID-19 is now being subconsciously relegated to those Dark Ages.

One point though – coronavirus is not yet happy with being a historical figure – the fact is that it is still lurking around. In all honesty, this transition time may be a bit of a grey area, especially with so many wannabe-experts out there who are keen on predicting the future.

Usually they offer three outcome possibilities, these being: 1) Coronavirus will slow­ly become extinct; 2) We will have a gigantic second wave that will topple us down like unsuspecting dominos; or 3) We will adapt to a new world.

Clever right? And so, did we reach the peak or was that the peak before the peak? In reality, even the real experts have been hesitant to offer any predictions. What they have really emphasised repeatedly is that we have to adapt.

‘Adapt’ has a rather sweet’n’sour taste to it, doesn’t it? In a way, it gives hope by indicating that it is possible to find a new way forward (that is the sweet part). On the other hand, it implies that we have to leave certain features of the old life behind - sourish indeed.

The good news is that part of the adaptation process takes place quite automatically since humans are wired to get accustomed to change.

According to mental health recommendations, there is a key ingredient to surviving change – that of looking for similarities to the ‘old life’ rather than for differences.

Clearly, this does not mean attempting to go back to a pre-COVID life, hence endangering your health and that of others. Essentially, it indicates that you need to take bits of your old pleasures or habits and throw them in the food blender with the new stuff.

You see, our brain is programmed to notice the differences, be on the lookout for any danger and act automatically to protect us.

Anything that is different from what you know and does not classify as ‘normal’ usually signals danger.

On the other hand, when things seem familiar and you know exactly what you’re doing, stress decreases and the standby mode switches off.

So, during a time of change, it may help to focus on the similarities as this will make us feel more at ease, thus enhancing mental well-being.

And so, our much-loved barbecues and outdoor meals can still be enjoyed… just on a terrace, roof top or any other remote area.

The beckoning call of summer and the tinkling of the ice cream van may still be appreciated… but en masse beach visits may have to be replaced by subtler methods of cooling down.

That is the art of adaptation.

Paulann Grech is lecturer, Department of Mental Health, University of Malta