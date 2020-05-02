On March 26, as the coronavirus crisis began to take hold in Malta, I made the decision to shift the British High Commission to remote operations. It was a sad moment when I walked out of our Ta’ Xbiex offices that day, not knowing when we would be back. But we weren’t closing down, we were dispersing to our homes to re-group on line – on Zoom, Teams, WhatsApp, phone, e-mail – to carry on functioning as the British High Commission.

We don’t know what normality will look like, but we know it will not be the same as before. Fundamental changes have taken place and we will all need to adapt to a new way of working. Two things, however, were clear on the day we left the office: we would be operating quite differently and we would need to keep up a flow of information.

We have just celebrated International Workers’ Day, and we salute all those who have certainly been working differently. They have laboured selflessly and tirelessly to combat this terrible pandemic, whether in the frontline helping those directly affected or those keeping our streets clean, our neighbourhoods safe and our homes running.

Today, we must remember everyone doing incredible jobs in difficult circumstances, learning and adapting to new ways of working across the workplaces of Malta.

These are uncertain times for many workers, and we pay a special tribute to those who have found their livelihoods and their lives at risk. They have had to change the way they work for their own safety and the safety of others.

I cannot commend strongly enough those on the frontlines of this fight who have put themselves in the firing line.

Adapting to change is also about the free flow of information. People need to know how to distinguish fake news from reality, to know what to do, and what not to do. Without clear information, people cannot make judgements on how they need to act in this moment of national crisis. Communication is key to this; it helps to build morale and shield us from those who wish to take advantage.

Having spent my first three and a half years here focused on Brexit, I recognise the power and authority of the flow of reliable information to those who really need it. Under COVID-19, this is many more times significant.

Without a flow of information, people cannot make the decisions which affect their safety, their livelihoods and their lives. None of us, however, should be the sole source of knowledge, information and opinion.

Democratic principles demand that the people have access to different sources, from government, diplomats, business, community leaders, the Church, delivered through traditional and online media, including independent media.

Each of these is a key component of the complexity of a modern democracy and vital at times of national crisis.

Some of the most important messages I and my team have sent out in recent weeks have been to reinforce the government’s measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The social distancing and stay-at-home guidance has brought us a topsy-turvy world the likes of which none of us has seen before; but we need to keep our nerve.

The principle here is the same as in the UK: unless we contain the spread, we will not beat the virus. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on his return to work a few days ago, we must contain our impatience and not waste the sacrifice made by the British people. The same applies here. Both our countries are starting to flatten the curve.

The signs here are certainly encouraging and Malta has rightly been praised internationally for what it has achieved. The numbers look good and I see there is talk of a gradual lifting of the restrictions when the time is right, but I am equally pleased to hear that this will likely be done with caution and in a way that minimises the risk of a second wave. We are not through this yet and we must contain our impatience here too.

I applaud everyone in Malta, including the British nationals who have made these islands their home, for their fortitude and resolve in the face of the virus. Stay safe.

Stuart Gill is British High Commissioner.