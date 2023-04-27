How does something become a favourite? Well, that is the proverbial million-dollar question and the answer is one part science, one part art, mix together and add a drizzle of fantasy.

A car, for instance, might become a favourite because its engine runs on memories – of driving towards the sunset on a road trip along the Amalfi coast; of a late night snack while the rain lashes against the windows. A book becomes a favourite because it was recommended by a friend. You become hooked to a TV series because it is gripping and fields some of your favourite actors.

What about a favourite online casino? How does a casino, such as those found at lempikasinot, make it to your favourites tab? Here are five things to consider when choosing your online casino of choice.

Check licence

Playing at a licensed casino has plenty of advantages and no disadvantages. A casino’s licence is a guarantee that that casino has met strict guidelines and standards – which in turn ensure that players can enjoy their favourite games, while knowing that their money and identity are safe. Moreover, licensed casinos offer fair and responsible gaming, efficient customer care, and protect player information. To know if a casino is licensed, scroll to the bottom of a site’s landing page, as licences are usually displayed here. If a casino is not licensed, best to close that tab and move to another casino.

Bonuses

To attract new players – and keep player retention high on the agenda – most casinos offer various freebies, from free spins to welcome bonuses and gifts. Of course, when offering such bonuses, a casino’s intentions are clear – however, players shouldn’t dismiss these bonuses as mere tricks, as reputable casinos offer genuine bonuses. So when choosing a favourite casino, be on the lookout for welcome bonuses and other freebies that allow you to try out games without the need to spend real money.

Game choice

When browsing casinos, always check that these offer a wide variety of games, ranging from old favourites to new slots with exciting themes that suit your tastes. Most casinos allow users to browse through their website to see what games they offer – and this is a factor that will help new players decide which online casino fits their gambling preferences.

Check payment and banking methods

The right online casino offers various deposit and withdrawal options that players can easily access and use. The more options a casino offers, the better it is for players, who have various preferences when it comes to depositing playing money and withdrawing winnings. Of course, players also have to make sure that the options offered are all secure – and also check other factors such as maximum withdrawals allowed.

Customer support

An efficient and effective customer support is critical to any online casino and its players. Because when there is an issue or a problem, it is the right customer support that makes players trust an online casino. Players looking for their favourite casino need to ensure that this has a quality customer support, preferably available at all hours and in various languages. Feel free to test out the customer support offered and check whether the answers they give are helpful and reliable. Take your time, as good customer support contributes a lot to your gaming experience.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.