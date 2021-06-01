A drug addict who was caught red-handed while trying to steal from a St Lucija school on Monday night, was placed under probation after pleading guilty upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

The 38-year old father, whose name was banned under court order, registered an admission after having been caught in the act of attempting to make off with brass ducting material from the school at his hometown.

Details about the break-in were scanty but prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri explained that the accused had resorted to theft because he ran out of money needed to feed his family, after spending his money on drugs.

The man’s lawyer, Jason Azzopardi, pointed out that no damage had been suffered on account of the aggravated theft attempt and he suggested a probation order as adequate punishment, even in view of the fact that this was the accused’s first brush with the law.

Such a sentence would serve as a deterrent whilst enabling the accused to retain his job as an air conditioner installer whilst seeking help for his drug problem, Azzopardi said when making submissions on punishment.

After hearing both parties, Magistrate Josette Demicoli, in view of the accused’s early guilty plea and clean criminal record, sentenced the man to a two-year probation term which was to include regular testing for drugs.