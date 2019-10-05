Services on a number of frequently used bus routes are being increased as from Sunday.

Transport Malta said a popular route in the south is that from Żabbar to Valletta passing through Fgura and Paolo. An additional trip every hour is being introduced between 6 and 8am.

Another important route is the 212, which links Buġibba/Qawra to Sliema/St Julian’s through Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Pembroke. An hourly trip is being added between 5.30 and 9am and 3 and 6pm.

Route X1A, aimed to facilitate transport to university for Gozitan students, is also being embellished with an additional two trips between 4 and 5.15pm from Mondays to Thursdays. These trips are already available on Fridays and will continue to be so.

Trips on route 310 in Gozo, between Marsalforn and Victoria, are also being increased.

Transport Malta said that Route 64 is to be extended to include Mrieħel’s Central Business District as from November 3.

The additions are being made to encourage more people to opt for public transport over their personal cars, reducing traffic through the use of more sustainable means of transport.