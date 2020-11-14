The Gozo launch of The Addolorata Cemetery: Malta’s Monument to its Dead, a book exploring in detail Malta’s main cemetery, will be the subject of a public talk at Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre, Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, today at 10.30am. The talk will open again a series of interesting talks being held at Il-Ħaġar as in previous years.

The book, edited by Conrad Thake, provides a comprehensive overview of the cemetery’s historical development, its architectural history and a critical art-historical appraisal of the cemetery complex, including the chapel itself, the various family chapels and individual funerary monuments.

Charles Paul Azzopardi’s photos are aesthetically most pleasing and will provide the peruser with a rich portfolio of images. Through its well over 200 richly-illustrated pages, the book surely contributes towards a greater appreciation of the Addolorata cemetery as an outstanding architectural and cultural heritage asset.

Contributors Mario Borg, Mark Sagona, James Licari and Conrad Thake will participate in the talk. The event, to be live-streamed, is being organised in collaboration with the University of Malta’s Department of Art and Art History and Midsea Books.

The book will be available for sale at a special price.