Environmental pressure group Graffitti has written to five ministers drawing attention to the “ecological disaster currently unfolding on Comino” and making six urgent demands.

The letter, sent to the ministers of tourism, environment, Gozo, planning and lands - Clayton Bartolo, Miriam Dalli, Clint Camilleri, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, and Silvio Schembri, respectively, highlights “the alarming state of Comino, a Natura 2000 site”.

Graffitti says that the disasters of previous years, particularly in the summer season, are being repeated.

“This ruinous state of affairs has destroyed the unique, precious and fragile natural state of the Natura 2000 site of Comino,” it notes.

Its urgent requests are:

1. Sunbeds and umbrellas should only be rented out on request by persons physically present at the beach and should never occupy more than a stipulated percentage of the beach so as to ensure that public access and enjoyment of the bay and the foreshore are left unencumbered, in conformity with the Public Domain Act. This number should form part of a policy document for Comino in keeping with the recommendations of ERA’s Comino Management Plan (2019).

2. The number of kiosks around the beach should be far more limited to prevent congestion and over-commercialisation of the area and must form part of a policy document for Comino, also in keeping with the recommendations of the Comino Management Plan. It must be urgently ensured that kiosks sell drinks in biodegradable material and that straws are also biodegradable.

3. Any commercial activity around Blue Lagoon must operate on the basis of permits issued by the government which cover a financial contribution for the upkeep of the bay. Commercial operators that do not abide by established rules should see their permits revoked.

4. Government must take urgent action to ensure the upkeep and proper patrolling of the island of Comino including but not only distributing rubbish bins in the appropriate areas and making sure rangers have the authority to enforce the rules in place.

5. Urgently abolish music from kiosks and boats and loud generators.

6. Urgently launch work on a policy document for Comino which includes carrying capacity in keeping with the recommendations of the Comino Management Plan. This policy must prohibit large ferries from entering Blue Lagoon and place a limit on the amount of ferries that can daily enter the bay.

Graffitti's letter may be read in the pdf link below.

Attached files Graffitti's letter